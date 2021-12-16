Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2021

US forensics firm confirms it inspected audiotape sent by Pakistani TV channel

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 07:53am

WASHINGTON: Primeau Forensics, a US forensic audit company, confirmed on Wednesday it had inspected an audiotape forwarded by a Pakistani television channel, but said it could not share details of its report with the media.

“It was a specific thing that we did for our client and we are not discussing it with anyone,” a company representative told Dawn. “We have no press release.”

He said the client, ARY News, had the report and “only they can share the details with others”.

A report released in Islamabad claimed that ARY News had asked Primeau Forensics to do a forensic analysis of an audio leak of the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

In this audio, two persons can be heard discussing cases against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Reports in the Pakistani media claimed that one of the persons was Mr Nisar, the former chief justice.

Refuses to divulge details of its report

According to ARY News, the audit of this 45-second file showed two “reverberences” in the voice as the person spoke from two different locations. The voice was clearer during the last 20 seconds as it came from a closer range.

ARY News claimed that when it asked Primeau Forensics if the recording was of the original conversation or came from an edited tape, the company said the two parts of 20 and 25 seconds each were recorded in a different environment.

The company told ARY News that it believed “the unknown Fact Focus clip was generated from at least two different sources”.

They observed “two different reverberences, indicating that the first portion of the audio was likely recorded in a different environment than the second portion”.

Primeau Forensics is based in Rochester Hills, Michigan. A post on its website says that its experts have processed over 5,000 audio, video and image forensic investigations and provided expert testimony in over 500 cases in local, state and federal courts.

It claims to have 30 years of experience in this field, working for attorney generals of multiple US States, CNN, AP and other major organisations. ARY News claimed that it had paid Rs1 million for the audit.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

FIFTY years ago on this day, Pakistan’s eastern wing broke away to form the independent nation of Bangladesh...
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...
15 Dec 2021

Financing provinces

THE decision in principle to stop federal development financing for provincial projects, mostly those pertaining to...
Updated 15 Dec 2021

India’s rhetoric

The BJP leadership should think twice before loosening their tongues with such infantile irresponsibility.
15 Dec 2021

Health insurance

RESEARCH suggests that hundreds of thousands of families in the country fall into economic distress in the process ...