Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Rs5 per litre

Tahir SheraniPublished December 15, 2021 - Updated December 15, 2021 09:01pm
People gather to get petrol at a petrol station, after Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced a countrywide strike, in Karachi, on November 24. — Reuters
The government slashed the prices of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs5 per litre on Wednesday in an effort to provide relief to the people.

Shortly before the announcement was made, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had taken to Twitter to say that the public would soon receive "good news" about petrol prices.

According to a handout issued by the Finance Division, the government decided to revise existing prices "in view of the declining price trend of petroleum products in global market[s] and [to] transform the impact to the masses".

The new prices will be effective from Dec 16 (Thursday).

According to the notification, the new price of petrol is Rs140.82 per litre while high speed diesel will sell for Rs137.62 down from Rs145.82 and Rs142.62, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were decreased by Rs7 and Rs7.01 per litre, respectively. The new price of kerosene is Rs109.53 per litre and that of LDO is Rs107.06 per litre.

