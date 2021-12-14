Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 14, 2021

Jahangir Tareen used to pay up to Rs5 million to run Imran Khan's house, claims Wajihuddin

Dawn.comPublished December 14, 2021 - Updated December 14, 2021 09:10pm
Retired justice Wajihuddin Ahmed pictured with PTI chief Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Retired justice Wajihuddin Ahmed pictured with PTI chief Imran Khan. — AFP/File

A former PTI member, retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed, has claimed that the now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen used to provide funds of up to Rs3 million per month for now-Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses.

Ahmed, who had resigned from the PTI five years ago after developing serious differences with PTI chief Imran Khan, made the claim while speaking on Bol news programme 'Tabdeeli', but offered no proof for the same.

"This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a [financially] honest man," Ahmed said. "His condition is such that he hasn't been running his household himself for years."

"In the start, the Jahangir Tareen group used to pay Rs3 million monthly to run his house," he claimed, adding that the amount was later increased to Rs5m after it was determined that Rs3m were not enough for the PTI chief's palatial Banigala residence.

He further said certain people within the party would try to outdo each other in footing the bills for things like keeping Imran's car fuel tank and "keeping his pocket full at all times".

The former supreme court judge then quoted an unnamed PTI leader as saying: "How can a man whose shoelaces are not even his own call himself righteous?"

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill rubbished Ahmed's claim as "completely false and illogical".

"Whoever knows Imran Khan, knows his honesty and dignity. Wajih sahib often makes illogical remarks such as these in despair over being expelled from the party," he tweeted.

At a press conference, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "Jokers like retired Justice Wajihuddin say things like these to increase their importance. Such people are not recognised by their families either so there is no need to pay much attention to them."

Ahmed, who also served as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court before being elevated to the apex court, had formally resigned from the PTI in September 2016.

He had served as the party's election tribunal head. He was tasked to head a commission in 2013 to investigate "irregularities" in the PTI's intra-party elections that took place before the general elections in the same year.

The retired justice developed differences with the party leadership over implementation of the recommendations made by the tribunal.

His party membership had been suspended in 2015, after which he presented a seven-point charter calling for the ouster of Jahangir Tareen, Pervaiz Khattak, Aleem Khan and Nadir Leghari from the PTI.

He alleged that the party was being run like a mafia without any institutional checks and balances.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Commentman
Dec 14, 2021 08:51pm
Businessmen foot the bills even for people like the sharifs, zardari, diesel etc. Nothing surprising about it. At all.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Dec 14, 2021 08:51pm
Some people love publicity - as former judge he should act like one, instead of making accusations without evidence
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 14, 2021 08:52pm
Corruption has many faces. Taking money from friends and then support them is also corruption. Time will tell that IK will have more NAB cases!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 14, 2021 09:34pm
If I have to take a word between this lair or Justice Wajihuddin.I will take Justice Wajih words.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabaz Boota
Dec 14, 2021 09:35pm
He is not honest he was the first man to have an offshore account, he is just cleverly hiding his corruption by using proxy’s his own sister being one of them, like the saying goes, “don’t live in glass houses and throw stones.”
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 14 Dec 2021

Taliban recognition

OIC members should press Taliban government to show greater flexibility and responsiveness to demands of international community.
14 Dec 2021

Sindh LG bill

THE controversy over Sindh’s local government law refuses to die down, as the PPP-led administration bulldozed...
14 Dec 2021

Ending tobacco use

THE cancer, literally, of smoking has proved one of the most endemic preventable dangers to human well-being (it...
13 Dec 2021

Energy reforms

PAKISTAN’S energy sector is in a total mess, riddled with shortages, inefficiencies, massive debt, dependence on...
Updated 13 Dec 2021

State of human rights

IN the run-up to World Human Rights Day observed last week, Pakistani society exposed its worst instincts as a mob...
13 Dec 2021

A demoralising decision

A UK High Court decision allowing the extradition of Julian Assange to the US comes as a blow not just to the...