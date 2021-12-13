SHO, local PPP leader booked for ‘raping’ teenage boy in Sehwan

DADU: An SHO and a local leader of Pakistan Peoples Party were allegedly caught red handed after raping a teenage boy at the latter’s guesthouse in Sehwan town on Sunday.

The victim’s father Hanif Birohi forced open the guesthouse door after he came to know that inspector Pir Allah Bachayo, who was posted as SHO of Jhangara police station, was seen taking his 19-year-old son to the autaq of PPP leader Abbas Talpur.

He filmed the disgusting scene, showing his son lying unconscious on the floor and the perpetrators — SHO, PPP leader and an unidentified man — slipping out while hurling threats at the shocked father.

Birohi stated in an FIR he later got registered against the inspector, the PPP leader and the unknown suspect that his son was crossing a road in Shahbaz Colony where they lived when the SHO spotted him. He asked him to accompany him to the Talpur’s autaq where he and his accomplices subjected his son to rape after drugging him, he said.

Also read: Teenage boy gang-raped in Darro, Sindh

He said that when he forced into the autaq, he saw his son lying unconscious on the floor and Pir Allah Bachayo, Abbas Talpur and an unknown man, escaping while hurling threats at him.

He then immediately brought him to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, he said.

The institute’s director Dr Moeenuddin Siddqui said that the victim’s condition was not stable and they were trying to learn what had caused the boy to fall unconscious.

Sehwan SHO Zulfiqar Odhano told this reporter that one of the suspects Abbas Talpur had been arrested and police were conducting raids to arrest the SHO and the other suspect nominated in the FIR. The victim’s relatives were not allowing police to record his statement, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021