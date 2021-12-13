Dawn Logo

Naftali Bennett first Israeli PM to visit UAE

AFPPublished December 13, 2021 - Updated December 13, 2021 08:25am
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE on December 12. — AFP
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE on December 12. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Israel’s Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state, after they established diplomatic ties last year.

The trip announced by Bennett’s office comes with Israel making a renewed diplomatic push against international talks which global powers resumed with its arch foe Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme.

Bennett on Monday meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” the prime minister’s office said.

Just before 4:30pm, Bennett’s office announced his plane had taken off from Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on what the premier called a “historic” visit and “first of its kind”.

A spokesman for Bennett, Matan Sidi, later confirmed: “The entourage of the prime minister has landed now in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, for PM Bennett’s first visit to the country.” Before boarding the plane, the prime minister said his trip “is aimed at deepening the cooperation between the countries, in all fields”.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021

Comments (5)
500 characters
kabhi Kabhi
Dec 13, 2021 07:45am
No Comments!
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Dec 13, 2021 07:46am
Hope Bennett will be the 1st Israeli PM to visit all SAARC countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 13, 2021 07:52am
Utterly shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
A Dino
Dec 13, 2021 07:53am
Power of money!
Reply Recommend 0
JM
Dec 13, 2021 07:53am
Shameless royal servants of Jews and Uncle Sam
Reply Recommend 0

