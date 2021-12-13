Naftali Bennett first Israeli PM to visit UAE

ABU DHABI: Israel’s Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state, after they established diplomatic ties last year.

The trip announced by Bennett’s office comes with Israel making a renewed diplomatic push against international talks which global powers resumed with its arch foe Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme.

Bennett on Monday meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” the prime minister’s office said.

Just before 4:30pm, Bennett’s office announced his plane had taken off from Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on what the premier called a “historic” visit and “first of its kind”.

A spokesman for Bennett, Matan Sidi, later confirmed: “The entourage of the prime minister has landed now in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, for PM Bennett’s first visit to the country.” Before boarding the plane, the prime minister said his trip “is aimed at deepening the cooperation between the countries, in all fields”.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021