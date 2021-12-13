Rawalpindi ranks 34th among 36 districts in Covid-19 vaccination

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi has been ranked 34th among 36 districts of Punjab in a performance report of the Punjab government under the ‘Reach Every Door’ (RED) campaign to inoculate vaccine eligible persons against Covid-19.

Over the poor performance of the District Health Authority, the Punjab government has sought explanation from its head.

Interestingly, three other districts of the Rawalpindi Division performed well. Chakwal got fourth position, Jhelum 9th and Attock 13th position.

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that in the second phase of the vaccination drive Rawalpindi was ranked 34th in the province.

Punjab govt seeks explanation from head of health authority for poor performance

“Bhakkar district vaccinated 35pc eligible population till Dec 9 and remained first, Sargodha with 32pc second and Mianwali with 30pc ranked third. Chakwal district remained fifth with 26pc coverage, Jhelum ninth with 25pc and Attock 13th with 23pc coverage. Rawalpindi remained 34th with only 15pc coverage,” the ranking data showed.

In a letter to District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sought explanation for the poor performance.

“Punjab government has initiated the second phase of RED vaccination campaign with the aim to rid the public of the virus and to save lives. It has been observed with great concern that your (DHA CEO) performance during RED vaccination campaign Phase-II has remained wanting and amongst the lowest performers throughout the province,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination in educational institutions and asked the officials concerned to inoculate all students above the age of 12 years.

In a meeting, he directed the District Education Authority head to ensure that all private and public sector school principals informed the health authority about children who had received the first dose of vaccine and were yet to get the second dose.

He also asked assistant commissioners to monitor schools and check whether the students had got vaccination or not. He said the District Health Authority should contact prayer leaders and prominent personalities for their assistance to expedite the drive.

The DC said it was the duty of the District Health Authority to vaccinate all vaccine eligible citizens.

He warned the health officials of departmental action in case of any negligence.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021