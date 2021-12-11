Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 11, 2021

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

AFPPublished December 11, 2021 - Updated December 11, 2021 02:49pm
An Indian farmer distributes sweets among farmers as they leave the protest site in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Saturday. — AP
An Indian farmer distributes sweets among farmers as they leave the protest site in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Saturday. — AP
Farmers cheer as they leave the protesting site at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu on Saturday. — AFP
Farmers cheer as they leave the protesting site at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu on Saturday. — AFP

Thousands of Indian farmers were packing their belongings and dismantling tent cities on Saturday as they headed home from the Delhi outskirts following a year-long protest against the government's agriculture policies.

In a rare retreat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and pushed through parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would let private companies control the country's agriculture sector.

Hundreds of farmers danced and celebrated the victory early on Saturday as they began removing roadblocks and dismantling thousands of makeshift homes along major highways.

Farmers in India have political heft due to their sheer numbers — tens of thousands had camped out to protest against the laws in the biggest challenge to the Modi government since it came to power in 2014.

Protesters had initially refused to leave the sites despite the repeal of the legislation, pressing other demands including a legal guarantee for minimum benchmark rates for their produce.

The government said it will form a commission on fixing minimum prices for crops and promised to stop prosecuting farmers for burning crop stubble that is blamed for polluting Delhi's air every winter.

It also agreed to pay compensation to the families of more than 700 farmers who died during the demonstrations and withdraw criminal cases lodged against protesters during the year-long campaign against the farm laws.

The three agricultural laws passed in September 2020 aimed to deregulate farm produce markets from state control and allow private companies to enter the sector — on which two-thirds of India's more than 1.3 billion population rely for a living.

The government said the laws were a necessary reform but farmers opposed the move, saying it would leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Farmers started local protests in northern Punjab and Haryana — India's breadbasket states — before tens of thousands headed to New Delhi to press their demands.

But they were violently stopped by police at the borders of New Delhi, triggering a year-long impasse that saw authorities erect concrete and steel barricades and metal spikes to stop their advance.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A Shah
Dec 11, 2021 02:59pm
Always knew the Sikhs would win. They practically beat all the extremists moguls so modi didn’t stand a chance
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Dec 11, 2021 03:02pm
PM Shri Narendra Modi solve year-long farmers protest peacefully.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 11, 2021 03:02pm
A resounding defeat for Modi!
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Dec 11, 2021 03:22pm
Surrender Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah Ali
Dec 11, 2021 03:23pm
@M Emad, and it took him well over a year after consistent of protests and petitions by the thousands.
Reply Recommend 0
Raman
Dec 11, 2021 03:32pm
This farmer's civil disobedience was much ado about nothing! Those who joined did not know what their mission was? And, it is only the farmers of N. India who went to dharna, where as in the South and elsewhere no one cared. It was politically motivated by good for nothing citizens to keep the pot boiling. PM Modi who was against later acceded to their demands, with out any discussion in the parliament his distractors so badly wanted! As always, middle man wins!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Silin
Dec 11, 2021 03:36pm
At least he negotiated with and gave in to Farmers. While IK negotiate and gave in to terrorists like lynchers TLP and bombers TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun1
Dec 11, 2021 03:40pm
Guaranteed msp for more products will lead to higher production and exports and rural prosperity.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceasefire terminated
Updated 11 Dec 2021

Ceasefire terminated

NEGOTIATING ‘peace’ with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the extremist organisation responsible for...
11 Dec 2021

Hoping for better ties

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s recent remarks that talks with India are not possible while a BJP-led government is in...
11 Dec 2021

Smog: no end in sight

LAHORE and several other cities of Punjab are choking on smog, or winter air pollution. The provincial capital is...
10 Dec 2021

Taking sides

Pakistan will need to make intelligent, and at times tough, decisions in order to maintain a neutral posture.
10 Dec 2021

Violence against women

JUST days after the ghastly lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot brought shame and despair to the country,...
10 Dec 2021

Omicron threat in Pakistan

AS experts warned, it was only a matter of time before it would happen. Earlier this week, the first suspected case...