Helicopter crashes with Indian defence chief Gen Bipin Rawat on board in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

India Today quotes sources as confirming at least four people have been dead in the crash, while two others with severe burn injuries have been rescued so far.

The report quoted sources as saying that there were 14 people on board, including Gen Rawat, his wife, defence assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot.

Indian news agency ANI tweeted visuals from the crash site, showing the wreckage of the copter consumed by fire. According to the wire service, Rawat’s family was also on board the ill-fated chopper.

The air force said an inquiry was underway into the accident.

Who is Gen Rawat?

CDS General Bipin Rawat is the highest-serving military official in the Indian army, who was appointed to the newly-created post of CDS, a day before he was set to retire as the army chief on December 31, 2019. As part of his new assignment, Gen Rawat was heading the new Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry.

In Dec 2015, the Modi government had appointed Gen Rawat as the army chief by superseding two senior officers.

Rawat comes from a military family with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.

The general, who has four decades of service behind him, has commanded forces in Indian-administered Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

He is credited with reducing insurgency on India's northeastern frontier and supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation into neighbouring Myanmar.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.