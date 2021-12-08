Dawn Logo

More than 90pc Pakistanis believe inflation highest in PTI govt's tenure: Transparency International survey

Amin AhmedPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 11:48am
More than 90 per cent of Pakistanis believe that inflation and price hikes are the highest in the PTI government's tenure compared to previous governments, according to a nationwide perceptions survey by Transparency International released on Wednesday.

According to the results of the National Corruption Perception Survey 2021, 92.9pc of Pakistanis "consider inflation and price hike to be the highest in the current PTI government (2018-2021), compared to 4.6pc in the PML-N government (2013-2018) and 2.5pc in PPP government (2008-2013)".

All graphs taken from National Corruption Perception Survey 2021.

In addition, 85.9pc of the people surveyed said their income had shrunk during the last three years. When asked about the reasons behind inflation and unemployment, 50.6pc of them cited government incompetence, 23.3pc said corruption, 16.6pc said lack of policy implementation and 9.6pc blamed undue interference of politicians in government affairs.

A majority of the survey respondents — 85.9pc — believed the federal government's self-accountability was unsatisfactory.

Moreover, 66.8pc of them perceived the government's accountability drive to be partial.

Police perceived as most corrupt

According to the survey, Pakistanis perceived police as the most corrupt sector (41.4pc), followed by judiciary (17.4pc) and contracting or tendering (10.3pc), citing weak accountability, the greed of powerful people and low salaries as the main reasons behind corruption in the country.

The list of public services for which people had to pay bribes, according to the corruption perception survey, was topped by contracts of roads (59.8pc), cleanliness and garbage collection (13.8pc), access to water (13.3pc) and drainage system (13.1pc).

When asked about measures that could reduce corruption, 41pc of Pakistanis called for harsher punishments, 34.6pc said accountability of public officers by expediting the National Accountability Bureau's handling of corruption cases while 25.3pc said a complete ban on those convicted in corruption from holding public office could reduce corruption.

"A significant [part of the] population (81.4pc) has declined that they willingly pay bribe and likewise it was a clear perception that bribes are rather extorted from the public through tactics such as inaction or delay in the provision of public services," the report highlighting the results stated.

Local governments

The survey also looked at people's perceptions about local governments, especially in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Centre's measures to combat it.

Around 47.8pc of Pakistanis surveyed said the government's campaigns to create awareness about the pandemic could have been launched in an "effective" manner if elected representatives of local bodies were present.

A large segment of the respondents — 72.8pc — also perceived that corruption at the grassroots level had increased in the public sector due to the absence of local governments.

The report stated that 89.1pc of Pakistanis said that they did not pay any bribe to a government official during the federal government's pandemic-related relief efforts.

According to Transparency International Pakistan, the survey sought responses from 1,600 people from four cities each in every province of the country.

Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries — dropping four spots over last year — in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International released in January this year, an annual index that ranks countries based on perceptions of public sector corruption.

Comments (30)
Mehngaai Khan
Dec 08, 2021 11:47am
This inflation is the result of extreme incompetence of PTI.
Mehmood Achakzai
Dec 08, 2021 11:47am
Koi shak ?
Aftab
Dec 08, 2021 11:49am
One need not be a rocket engine scientist to know that
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 08, 2021 11:49am
A nation of corrupt.
Pakistan Tehreek e INFLATION
Dec 08, 2021 11:50am
I am a former supporter of PTI. The current inflation has hit me very hard. Now I know that besides external factors, the main reason for the destruction of our economy was the extremely incompetent handling of the economy by this government from day one.
Aur do vote PTI ko!
Dec 08, 2021 11:51am
This government has consistently made wrong economic decisions. Its policies proved to be more devastating than the alleged corruption of both the Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari governments.
Who is a thief now?
Dec 08, 2021 11:52am
We will remember this era with horror. I am quite sure this government will successfully push the middle class of this country into the poor class.
Roshan Zameer
Dec 08, 2021 11:55am
Incompetent, and perhaps inexperienced prime minister is so gullible that he has no idea that many lobbies within his government are forcing the economic team of the government to make decisions that go in their favor. And it is this incompetence and lack of insight that has shown these days to this country that we are on the edge of bankruptcy.
Ashraf P
Dec 08, 2021 11:55am
The remaining 10% must be members of PTI.
End of the great Khan
Dec 08, 2021 11:56am
I am quite sure that by the time PTI will complete its term, this country will become a defaulter and would be declared bankrupt.
The Woes of Middle Classes
Dec 08, 2021 11:57am
Just ask middle-class people employed in the private sector. They are now literally crying and finding it very difficult to make both end meet. Thank you Mr. Khan for destroying our economy and our dreams.
Xenophon
Dec 08, 2021 11:58am
PTI government is the worst nightmare. Hope this will never repeat in the future.
Janab
Dec 08, 2021 11:59am
Imran Khan is the best PM
F Khan
Dec 08, 2021 12:00pm
Most people believe that this government is the most visionless, incompetent & corrupt in our country's history.
Xenophon
Dec 08, 2021 12:00pm
People's thinking is rightly mentioned in the survey. Our economy is the biggest threat to our national security, not India. If it is not done, it will soon turn into unrest and maybe Mr.Khan's departure from the power could be a little unceremonious.
Gritty
Dec 08, 2021 12:01pm
People are being bitterly punished by this government. The rich are getting richer and the middle class is getting poor.
Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 08, 2021 12:01pm
Inflation is higher throughout the world.
Manage
Dec 08, 2021 12:02pm
Paid trolls will try defend anything and everything
Anwar
Dec 08, 2021 12:02pm
Why is Pakistan's richest institution not included in the list of corrupt sectors. Never mind, if I can't name them here the surveyors couldn't too.
Zaman
Dec 08, 2021 12:02pm
I am sure this news is cherished by PDM & allied media
Syed Sohraab Hasnain
Dec 08, 2021 12:03pm
In almost all countries of the World, the 90% or more residents will give the same answer that the INFLATION is the highest in their current Govt's Tenure. So what's the problem?? This is a Global Phenomenon and PTI can't be blamed in this manner as your headline suggests!
Parthasarathi DasGupta
Dec 08, 2021 12:04pm
It's better for both the countries if Pakistan again starts business with India. Two things Pakistan must understand that 1. India is not an enemy 2. You can't change geography.
F Khan
Dec 08, 2021 12:04pm
Don't only blame IK for the present mess.His handlers, fan club and tabdili media are equally responsible.We have been shown gold and sold dust.
Talk Less Poet
Dec 08, 2021 12:04pm
Guess who the ceo of transparency international is.
Talk Less Poet
Dec 08, 2021 12:05pm
It’s a global phenomenon. The same is happening in India too.
Tow 2 Tango
Dec 08, 2021 12:05pm
Failed government making Pakistan a failed state. We never expected that PTI will mismanage the economy so badly.
Tabdeeli Sarkar
Dec 08, 2021 12:07pm
Many nations have seen tough economic conditions but they managed them somehow. Here is our case, we don't see any ray of hope. This government seems to be highjacked by the price hike mafia.
Be Good
Dec 08, 2021 12:07pm
After Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq spoiled the nation with extremism, the next ruler to encourage all extremists is Imran Khan.
Observer 2
Dec 08, 2021 12:07pm
All over the world due to Covid there is inflation..These survey are done to boost the moral of Corrupt dynastic...PML and PPP
AA
Dec 08, 2021 12:09pm
Nothing to do with PTI, inflation is running high all around the world, USA is 6%
