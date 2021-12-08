Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 08, 2021

PDM adamant on its Pakistan Day long march protest

Amir WasimPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 07:50am
Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement speaks to reporters after a meeting of the opposition parties’ alliance in Islamabad on Monday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement speaks to reporters after a meeting of the opposition parties’ alliance in Islamabad on Monday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the government’s criticism of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision to hold a long march on the Pakistan Day, the eight-party opposition alliance on Tuesday vowed to reach Islamabad on March 23 and warned the authorities against any attempt to use force to prevent the marchers from entering the federal capital.

“So far, we have decided to reach Islamabad. The duration of the stay will be decided [by the leadership] after reaching the capital,” PDM spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said at a news conference after a meeting of the steering committee of the alliance.

Responding to a question about the venue of their protest march, Mr Hamdullah claimed that millions of people from across the country would participate in the long march against price hike and turn the twin cities into D-Chowk, the place where the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had staged a 126-day sit-in while in the opposition in 2014.

Interior minister hints at banning protest in federal capital on eve of March 23

When a reporter pointed out that every year the army took over most parts of the capital ahead of March 23 military parade and, therefore, there could be a possibility of a confrontation, Mr Hamdullah, who is also a senior member of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), said the government would be responsible for any untoward happening. “We will come. Stop us Asad Umer, if you can,” he said while referring to a statement by the minister for planning and development that the opposition would receive a bashing if it held a long march.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at a news conference asked the PDM leadership to review its decision to march on Islamabad on the Pakistan Day.

The minister suggested to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change the date of the planned march.

“Announcing a march on such a date is not in interest of the country as the entire nation along with foreign delegates and overseas Pakistanis come to Islamabad for witnessing the national parade arranged by Pakistan’s armed forces on March 23 every year,” state-run Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the minister as telling the presser.

Mr Rashid said if the opposition did not change the date, it should not blame the government for not allowing them to hold protest, as Islamabad would be on high alert for the parade with closure of some roads for two to three days in advance for parade rehearsal. He asked Maulana Fazl not to use seminary students to achieve agenda of those “who have already lost popularity among the masses”.

In an apparent reference to the PML-N senior leadership, the interior minister said they had talent in singing and other activities, but had no interest in public sufferings.

Justifying the PDM decision, Mr Hamdullah said it was a national and republic day and being part of the nation, they had every right to raise voice against an “imposed and a selected government”.

“March 23 is a national day. Parade will be held. When it is a national day, then are we separate from the nation? It is a republic day. Millions of people will come [to Islamabad] for democracy,” he declared.

Mr Hamdullah regretted that there was no democracy, no parliament and no politics in the country. He also said the PDM was making decisions while acting as one political party.

The JUI-F leader said the steering committee had also decided to hold seminars and conventions on the issue of price hike in all the four provincial capitals and Islamabad and the dates would be announced later. He said the main event would be held in Islamabad where representatives of lawyers, labours, farmers, students, civil society, doctors, businessmen and people from all walks of life would be invited.

The decision to hold the protest march on March 23 was announced by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday after presiding over a meeting of the heads of PDM member-parties in Islamabad. Despite repeated questions by reporters, he refused to tell if the protest march would be a one-day event or it could go on for an indefinite period.

The Maulana said the option of resigning from the assemblies en masse had also been discussed, but its timing would be announced later.

Another ‘big decision’ taken by the PDM leaders in their much-anticipated meeting was about holding seminars on the issue of price hike, growing poverty and unemployment.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Dec 08, 2021 07:53am
Yes, it is much needed. Go and march to Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PDM’s lack of strategy
08 Dec 2021

PDM’s lack of strategy

Ever since the PDM’s whimpering end to its first campaign, it has hardly given any reason for the govt to have sleepless nights.
08 Dec 2021

Undertrials’ escape

IN any country with respect for the law an incident such as Monday’s escape of undertrials from a lock-up in ...
08 Dec 2021

Suu Kyi’s sentence

THE military junta that holds sway in Myanmar clearly wants to ensure that Aung San Suu Kyi does not participate in...
07 Dec 2021

Losing fiscal discipline

ONE of the several changes proposed in the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act of 2005, seeking major...
07 Dec 2021

Taliban brutality

LAST WEEK, the US, the Western countries and other allies joined hands to condemn the Afghan Taliban for the alleged...
Dangerous justification
Updated 07 Dec 2021

Dangerous justification

AT a time when millions worldwide are consumed with anger and despair over the barbaric lynching of a Sri Lankan...