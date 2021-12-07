Pak vs Ban: Sajid Khan dismantles Tigers' top order after visitors declare at 300-4

Off-spinner Sajid Khan struck immediately after Pakistan declared their first innings on 300-4 in the rain-hit second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sajid took the wickets of openers Mahmudul Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (three) while skipper Mominul Haque was run out for one as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 22-3 by tea on the fourth day.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam each hit a fifty and shared 103 runs in an unbroken stand to put Pakistan in a strong position.

Rizwan was on 53 off 94 balls while Fawad was on 50 facing 96 when skipper Babar Azam called back the two batsmen an hour into the post-lunch session.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after electing to bat first.

Pakistan lost two quick wickets early in the day after yet another delayed start following day three's complete wash-out at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Ebadot Hossain dismissed Azhar Ali for 56 runs in the second over of the day as wicketkeeper Liton Das took a simple catch after a top-edge.

Pace bowler Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam leg-before for his maiden Test wicket three overs later as the Pakistan skipper was out for 76 runs, adding just five to his overnight 71.

Rizwan was given out twice, on zero and 12, off the bowling of Ebadot and Taijul Islam respectively, but on both occasions he survived on review.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.