Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 07, 2021

Samsung TV plant begins production in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 7, 2021 - Updated December 7, 2021 07:52am
A view of Samsung Electronics TV line-up plant in Karachi. — Photo via Razak Dawood Twitter
A view of Samsung Electronics TV line-up plant in Karachi. — Photo via Razak Dawood Twitter

ISLAMABAD: South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics has operationalised its first TV line-up plant in collaboration with a local firm in Karachi, Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Dawood shared photos of the facility and tweeted: “We congratulate Samsung Electronics on operationalising its first TV Line-up plant in Pakistan at Karachi in collaboration with R&R Industries. Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets and increase the capacity to 100,000 units within 2 years.”

Mr Dawood said the collaboration was in line with Make-in-Pakistan policy of the Ministry of Commerce. “I urge all our firms to partner up with leading international companies to set up units in Pakistan,” the adviser further tweeted.

R&R Industries Pvt Ltd had signed an agreement with Samsung to set up a plant in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area. The construction and fabrication of the factory has already been completed.

The local partner company believes the collaboration will create more than 700 jobs in Pakistan due to the vast nature of this project.

It is expected that the business revenue of the project will be approximately touch Rs5 billion per annum and an annual target of producing 50,000 TV units.

Samsung Electronics, founded in 1969, quickly became a major manufacturer in the Korean market. This soon expanded to Samsung becoming a leading global brand and has been one of the world’s leading manufacturer of televisions for the last 15 years.

It is also worth mentioning that Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Ltd announced, in July that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., FZE (Samsung) for the production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan. The production facility will be located at LMC’s existing plant which is expected to be completed by end December.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Soomro from Larkana
Dec 07, 2021 08:00am
Assembly or manufacturing plant?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 07, 2021 08:03am
Shabbash Pakistan. Haters daily whining here is justified.
Reply Recommend 0
SubhChintak
Dec 07, 2021 08:04am
Great. Pakistan on the path to becoming India in the next 50 yrs.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Ghaffar
Dec 07, 2021 08:08am
Good step in the right direction.....But just locally assembling the imported parts will not add much value ( it could be counter productive under certain circumstances ) . Indigenous production of components should be the next target.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Dec 2021

Losing fiscal discipline

ONE of the several changes proposed in the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act of 2005, seeking major...
07 Dec 2021

Taliban brutality

LAST WEEK, the US, the Western countries and other allies joined hands to condemn the Afghan Taliban for the alleged...
Dangerous justification
Updated 07 Dec 2021

Dangerous justification

AT a time when millions worldwide are consumed with anger and despair over the barbaric lynching of a Sri Lankan...
Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...