Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2021

Ind vs NZ: Calamitous Kiwi collapse takes shine off Ajaz Patel's 'Perfect 10'

ReutersPublished December 4, 2021 - Updated December 4, 2021 04:48pm
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Jayant Yadav during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 4. — AFP
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Jayant Yadav during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 4. — AFP

New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 62 all out in the second Test on Saturday after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10 wickets in India's 325.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj three, leaving New Zealand trailing the hosts by 263 runs on the second day at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India did not enforce the follow-on.

Earlier Ajaz emulated England's Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) to complete his perfect 10 in the second session.

He returned figures of 10-119 with his left-arm spin but Mayank Agarwal's 150 and a 52 by Axar Patel helped India to a challenging total on a turning track.

In the New Zealand innings Siraj, who replaced injured Ishant Sharma in the team, struck early to send back Will Young for four.

He then got two wickets including stand-in-skipper Tom Latham for 10, and Ross Taylor, for one, on either side of overs to be on a hat-trick that was avoided by Henry Nicholls.

Axar then got Daryl Mitchell out for eight and soon fellow spinner Ashwin joined in to claim Nicholls as the Kiwis slipped further.

Kyle Jamieson top-scored with 17 but none of the Kiwi batsmen survived the bowling onslaught as they went down to the lowest-ever Test score against India by any side.

The previous lowest Test score in India was the home side's 75 against West Indies at Delhi in 1987.

Patel's Perfect 10

Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10. Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on day one and two of a test match,” spin bowling great Kumble, who took 619 test wickets for India, said on Twitter.

Mumbai-born left-armer Ajaz, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on the first day on Friday to finish with figures of 10-119.

Ajaz, who started his career as a fast bowler, extracted sharp turn and bounce from the pitch and carried the New Zealand bowling on his shoulders to restrict the hosts' first innings total to 325.

After picking up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin in his first over on Saturday, the stocky spinner returned after the lunch interval to take the remaining four to wrap up India's innings.

As Rachin Ravindra pouched a skier from India's number 11 batter Mohammed Siraj to confirm the fall of the final wicket, Ajaz went down on one knee with a clenched fist before being hugged by his teammates.

He also received a standing ovation from the Indian team in the dressing room and the sparse crowd at the ground overlooking the Arabian Sea.

While Ajaz dominated the proceedings with the ball, it was Mayank Agarwal who scored the bulk of the runs for the hosts on the tricky surface.

Agarwal reached 150 with a cut shot off Ajaz but was caught behind on the next delivery. All-rounder Axar Patel provided able support with a knock of 52, his maiden Test half-century.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Dec 04, 2021 01:03pm
His parents made the right move in 1996.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 04, 2021 01:13pm
Congrats to you on a very very rare feat and achievement. We in Pakistan believe in achievements by burning people.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 04, 2021 01:13pm
Great great achievement. Congratulations.
Reply Recommend 0
karr
Dec 04, 2021 01:15pm
Great achievement from Azaz Patel, on his "home" ground
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 04, 2021 01:16pm
Well played. We welcome your feat. Hope you enjoy your stay in India along with the rest of the New Zealand squad. Congrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Bigshah
Dec 04, 2021 01:19pm
Excellent!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 04, 2021 01:19pm
Australia, Pakistan and India, are the three great cricket playing nations who ever succeeded in thwarting the combined efforts of all bowlers of a team ever, in an inning, except one bowler!!
Reply Recommend 0
Samir Sultanali
Dec 04, 2021 01:36pm
Feat achieved with technology and whole world watching. Look at Anil Kumbles feat and see what role the umpire played. Congrats to Ajaz
Reply Recommend 0
Nazam
Dec 04, 2021 01:40pm
Great feat!
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi jatt
Dec 04, 2021 01:56pm
Anil kumble 10 wickets was a fraud half of wickets were wrong given outs because the umpire was an Indian also and there was no DRS system.
Reply Recommend 0
Luvknight
Dec 04, 2021 02:02pm
Refreshing to see he didn't start praying on the ground.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Dec 04, 2021 02:03pm
Home pitch effect ....
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 04, 2021 02:13pm
East or West, Indians are the best!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
Dec 04, 2021 02:21pm
Terrific effort. Two Indian borns in this club now. Ofcourse Kumble's effort will always remain special for a more special reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Rudra
Dec 04, 2021 02:44pm
NZ 53/8 already
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Dec 04, 2021 02:59pm
Perfect Ten Congratulations dear Ajaz
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stock market carnage
Updated 04 Dec 2021

Stock market carnage

PAKISTAN’S stock market has been on a downward ride for the last several months as a result of deteriorating...
04 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

THE NCOC has suggested installing more oxygen plants in various parts of the country as the new Covid-19 variant,...
04 Dec 2021

UK spymaster speaks

A RECENT speech by the chief of MI6 — the UK’s external intelligence agency — provided a key insight into the...
Crime against humanity
Updated 03 Dec 2021

Crime against humanity

The government has yet to fulfil its long-standing pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances.
03 Dec 2021

Revised valuations

THE revised property valuations notified by the FBR for 40 cities for the purpose of collecting federal taxes —...
03 Dec 2021

PWD await rights

ON the International Day of Disabled Persons, it is important to take stock of how far Pakistan has come in ensuring...