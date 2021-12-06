Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

Foreign Minister Qureshi begins visit to Belgium today

APPPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 08:19am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boards a plane in this file photo. — Photo via Foreign Office
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boards a plane in this file photo. — Photo via Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Brussels from December 6 to 8.

Pakistan and Belgium enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual respect and close cooperation, a spokesperson for the For­eign Office said.

Over the years, bilateral relations have grown stronger in economic, trade, culture and education fields.

With a trade volume of $982 million, Belgium is the fifth largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU.

As a key component of the visit, the foreign minister will co-chair the sixth round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell.

The European Union is one of the largest trade and investment partners of Paki­s­tan and the current volume of bilateral trade stands at $10.883 billion. Pakistan’s relations with the EU are manifest in close engagements thr­o­ugh structured dialogues.

The two sides signed the Pakistan-EU Strategic Enga­g­ement Plan in June 2019 which provides solid framework and blue print for future cooperation. This would be the first in-person session of the stra­tegic dialogue since the signing of the SEP. It has been preceded by the 7th round of Pakistan-EU Political Dialo­gue, co-chai­red by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, held online on December 3.

During his stay in Brussels, Mr Qureshi will meet Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The foreign minister will have exchange of views with Belgian lawmakers and members of the European Parliament.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ifti Malik
Dec 06, 2021 08:35am
The FM should pay his own way on yet another joyride for no purpose . The government of Pakistan shouldn't be responsible for his expenses.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...
Horror in Sialkot
Updated 05 Dec 2021

Horror in Sialkot

All it takes now is an allegation of blasphemy and an individual or two to incite a mob to commit murder.
05 Dec 2021

Iran deadlock

EFFORTS to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna appear to be deadlocked, and...
05 Dec 2021

Reality of AIDS

AS World AIDS Day was marked on Dec 1, it came as a sobering reminder of how newer, major health hazards — the...