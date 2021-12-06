Religious scholars to oversee syllabus taught in educational institutions: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Commu­nication Shahbaz Gill has said that syllabus of educational institutions must nurture students’ mindset in line with the Islamic code of life and ethics.

Speaking at the convocation of Minhaj University on Sunday, Mr Gill said that misconceptions about Islam needed to be rectified.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority had been established and the government was involving Islamic scholars from the world to oversee the syllabus being taught to students in educational institutions.

About the tragic lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, he said that every Pakistani felt ashamed over the incident and wanted no repeat of such incident in future in the country.

He said that educational institutions should nurture character of students.

Mr Gill lauded Minhaj University for meeting the modern world challenges by introducing degrees and research in maritime affairs as well as gaming.

Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar also spoke on the occasion.

