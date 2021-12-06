Dawn Logo

Religious scholars to oversee syllabus taught in educational institutions: Shahbaz Gill

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 08:31am
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Commu­nication Shahbaz Gill addresses a press conference in Islamabad in this file photo. — APP
LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Commu­nication Shahbaz Gill has said that syllabus of educational institutions must nurture students’ mindset in line with the Islamic code of life and ethics.

Speaking at the convocation of Minhaj University on Sunday, Mr Gill said that misconceptions about Islam needed to be rectified.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority had been established and the government was involving Islamic scholars from the world to oversee the syllabus being taught to students in educational institutions.

About the tragic lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, he said that every Pakistani felt ashamed over the incident and wanted no repeat of such incident in future in the country.

He said that educational institutions should nurture character of students.

Mr Gill lauded Minhaj University for meeting the modern world challenges by introducing degrees and research in maritime affairs as well as gaming.

Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2021

Comments (8) Closed
AAA
Dec 06, 2021 08:22am
And that is the very reason of Sialkot incident, these thugs want brainwashed public, whom they can control through religion so we don't question them.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 06, 2021 08:25am
Great now we have a Saudi type religious police!!! Hey fellow Pakistanis how much harm can this do after all we are the purest Islamic state already
Recommend 0
Krish
Dec 06, 2021 08:25am
Why should students be taught religiion
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 06, 2021 08:27am
What the religious scholars have to do with what three future generations are going to be taught in schools today?
Recommend 0
Navaid
Dec 06, 2021 08:28am
No religion should be taught in schools.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 06, 2021 08:29am
Any Qualifications of those Scholars please , Curriculum are arranged by experience teachers or academic stuff
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Dec 06, 2021 08:33am
@Navaid, I fully agree
Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Dec 06, 2021 08:38am
Gill like others need to be reminded that the people you have become yesman and slaves of are the ones who have driven this country towards religious extremism for their individual interests rather than national. By the way, PTI was a core supporter of a religious political party I'd not mention the name of as I don't want to offend someone when it was not in power.
Recommend 0

