Education, tolerance stressed on Sindh Culture Day

KARACHI: Like other parts of the province, ‘Sindh Culture Day’ was observed in Karachi on Sunday with this year’s slogan of Ilm Pirayo, Sindh Sanwaro (promote education, foster Sindh).

People wearing traditional Sindhi dresses took out rallies in different parts of the metropolis.

The main event took place outside the Karachi Press Club (Deen Muhammad Wafai Road-Corner Fawara Chowk), which was organised by different Sindhi TV channels.

A police officer said that elaborate security arrangements were made and law enforcers were closely monitoring the events to maintain law and order as estimated 5,000-6,000 people were participating in events in the evening.

Thousands of people mostly youths including women and children sang and danced when famous singers Ahmed Mughal, Tufail Sanjrani, Taj Mastani, Shehla Gul and others demonstrated their performance, singing songs depicting longing for Sindh.

Politicians, mostly nationalist leaders, also joined the celebrations apart from civil society members.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo on this occasion said that singing, dancing and wearing traditional Sindhi dresses were good thing, but it was more important to remember as to why great civilisations like Greece, Romans, Egyptians shrunk and as to why Red Indians in America and Aborigines in Australia vanished.

“These civilisations and the communities were eclipsed as they did not change themselves as changing time and did not seek knowledge, technology and science,” observed Mr Palijo.

Referring to the recent tragic incident in Sialkot, he said the lynching of a Sri Lankan man by a mob over allegation of blasphemy had presented a danger to all and urged the people “to put a wall against this extremism”.

“We, Muslims are in majority, but Islam does not allow force and compulsion in the religion and it talks about respect for others’ religions as well,” he added.

Citing recent gruesome murders in certain parts of Sindh allegedly at the behest of influential persons like Nazim Jokhio on the outskirts of Karachi, the QAT head said these killings took place because of Jirga system and Wadera Shahi (feudalism).“We have to promote education to fight against feudalism, Jirgas and tribalism,” he said.

Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz chief Sanan Qureshi said that Sindh was passing through a difficult situation.

He said: “Outsiders are being settled in Karachi as large housing schemes like Bahrai Town Karachi are aimed at turning Sindhis into a minority”.

Jeay Sindh Mahaz chairman Riaz Chandio claimed that Sindh had deliberately been deprived of its resources.

He urged the people to promote education as it would end hunger and poverty and enhance prestige of Sindhis.

Meanwhile jubilant crowds celebrated Sindh Culture Day in Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Tangwani, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur, Pano Aqil, Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo, Mehar, KN Shah, Johi, Sehwan, Sann, Jamshoro, Kotri, Nooriabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Mohammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Mohammad, Sindhri, Phuladyyoon, Hingorno, Khaan, Jhilori, Badin, Golarchi, Matli, Talhar, Tando Bago, Kadhan, Kario Ganwher and other towns on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2021