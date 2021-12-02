Lahore couple breaks taboo, spreads awareness about HIV/AIDS

Talking about HIV/AIDS is largely considered tabooed, but one couple from Lahore — 43-year-old Asim Ashraf and his 45-year-old wife Rubina — has been spreading awareness about the deadly disease for over 17 years.

Ashraf, who has been living with the virus for the past 18 years, has two daughters who, along with his wife are HIV negative.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on World AIDS Day, which was observed on Wednesday, Rubina said marrying Ashraf was the best decision of her life.

“I was an independent working woman and I did not want to get married ever. But when I saw Asim working for others, I decided that I will devote my life to this man and I proposed to him,” she said.

Ashraf works with Rehnuma Family Planning — a voluntary group — as HIV/AIDS coordinator and counsels patients. He cites his example to infuse confidence among patients and break the taboo around HIV/AIDS.

At the beginning of their awareness-raising activities, there was a group of 15-16 people but now they have reached a vast network of hundreds of people.

Ashraf, who used to work in a scrap shop, was detected HIV positive in 1998 when he was planning to undertake the Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

“I had to undertake a medical test in which I was diagnosed with HIV. When the doctor came and told me that I am HIV/AIDS positive, I was scared like a child,” he said.

To earn a living, he had to deal with hospital waste like needles, plastic, and blood bags.

“I saw people laughing at me. I was physically and mentally tortured multiple times and people did not say good things about me behind my back,” said Ashraf.

When he received medicine from the neighbouring country India first time, he distributed it among HIV/AIDS patients.

“At that time the medicine for one month was costing us almost Rs60,000-70,000. And one person has to take 12-13 tablets a day. We started collecting donations and imported medicine from India,” he said.

According to official data, 28.2 million people around the world who are living with HIV/AIDS are receiving ART (antiretroviral therapy).

Ashraf said that in Pakistan patients with HIV/AIDS can now get free medicines from government hospitals.

Ashraf and his wife had to marry in a civil family court as Rubina’s family did not approve the marriage. But later they accepted it, said Rubina.

“I have two daughters now and they see me giving medicine to their father every day. When the time is right, I will explain the disease to them myself,” she said.

Pakistan ranks second-highest in South Asia in terms of the number of HIV cases, according to the National AIDS Programme. UNAIDS also reported that around 200,000 adults and children are living with HIV in Pakistan.