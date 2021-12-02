Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 02, 2021

Lahore couple breaks taboo, spreads awareness about HIV/AIDS

Anadolu AgencyPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 11:12am
Pakistan ranks second-highest in South Asia in terms of the number of HIV cases. — Reuters/File
Pakistan ranks second-highest in South Asia in terms of the number of HIV cases. — Reuters/File

Talking about HIV/AIDS is largely considered tabooed, but one couple from Lahore — 43-year-old Asim Ashraf and his 45-year-old wife Rubina — has been spreading awareness about the deadly disease for over 17 years.

Ashraf, who has been living with the virus for the past 18 years, has two daughters who, along with his wife are HIV negative.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on World AIDS Day, which was observed on Wednesday, Rubina said marrying Ashraf was the best decision of her life.

“I was an independent working woman and I did not want to get married ever. But when I saw Asim working for others, I decided that I will devote my life to this man and I proposed to him,” she said.

Ashraf works with Rehnuma Family Planning — a voluntary group — as HIV/AIDS coordinator and counsels patients. He cites his example to infuse confidence among patients and break the taboo around HIV/AIDS.

Read: The forgotten children of Ratodero

At the beginning of their awareness-raising activities, there was a group of 15-16 people but now they have reached a vast network of hundreds of people.

Ashraf, who used to work in a scrap shop, was detected HIV positive in 1998 when he was planning to undertake the Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

“I had to undertake a medical test in which I was diagnosed with HIV. When the doctor came and told me that I am HIV/AIDS positive, I was scared like a child,” he said.

To earn a living, he had to deal with hospital waste like needles, plastic, and blood bags.

“I saw people laughing at me. I was physically and mentally tortured multiple times and people did not say good things about me behind my back,” said Ashraf.

When he received medicine from the neighbouring country India first time, he distributed it among HIV/AIDS patients.

“At that time the medicine for one month was costing us almost Rs60,000-70,000. And one person has to take 12-13 tablets a day. We started collecting donations and imported medicine from India,” he said.

According to official data, 28.2 million people around the world who are living with HIV/AIDS are receiving ART (antiretroviral therapy).

Ashraf said that in Pakistan patients with HIV/AIDS can now get free medicines from government hospitals.

Ashraf and his wife had to marry in a civil family court as Rubina’s family did not approve the marriage. But later they accepted it, said Rubina.

“I have two daughters now and they see me giving medicine to their father every day. When the time is right, I will explain the disease to them myself,” she said.

Pakistan ranks second-highest in South Asia in terms of the number of HIV cases, according to the National AIDS Programme. UNAIDS also reported that around 200,000 adults and children are living with HIV in Pakistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...
Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.