JI chief asks ‘establishment’ to stay away from politics

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq has asked the “establishment” to stop interference in the country’s political affairs if it wants to avoid public criticism.

This was stated by Mr Haq while addressing the participants of a youth march organised by the party here on Sunday, said a press release.

The JI Youth Pakistan had organised the march of unemployed educated people from across the country in the federal capital to protest against joblessness and inflation. The participants of the march raised slogans against the anti-youth policies of the government.

Reminding the prime minister of his promise to create 10 million jobs, the protesters marched from Embassy Road to D-Chowk and vowed to continue struggle for their rights until the rulers ensure provision of their rights.

Sirajul Haq said it had been proved after three years that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lacked the capacity and vision to run the country. Unemployment and inflation were uncontrolled and more than 20 million children were out of schools due to poverty, he said, adding that the ruling elite never paid attention to the common man’s issues whether it was the government of the PTI or the former regimes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The JI chief said the people from Karachi to Gwadar were protesting for their rights but the rulers were not willing to listen to their demands. He urged the government to address the demands of fishermen of Gwadar and ensure compensation to the Nasla Town-affected people.

Mr Haq also raised the issue of missing persons, reminding the prime minister of his old claims about the long lingering tragedy. He said the rulers must address the deprivations of the people of Balochistan. He hailed the struggle of JI Karachi chapter emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman and JI Balochistan chapter secretary general Maulana Hidayatur Rahman for fighting for the rights of the residents of Karachi and Gwadar. He also congratulated JI Youth president Zubair Gondal on organising a peaceful and successful march of the youth.

JI secretary general Ameerul Azim and other leaders also spoke on occasion.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2021