Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 25, 2021

Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Abbas dropped as Babar Azam names 12-man squad for 1st Test

Dawn.comPublished November 25, 2021 - Updated November 25, 2021 12:21pm
Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the fourth day of their first Test match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. — AP/File
Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the fourth day of their first Test match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. — AP/File

Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas was the notable absentee and Abdullah Shafique the surprise inclusion as Pakistan named their 12-man squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh, which starts from Friday.

The match, which will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, will begin at 10am local time.

Pakistan's 12-player squad as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is:

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Abid Ali
  • Azhar Ali
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Fawad Alam
  • Hassan Ali
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi

The match will see the two sides face off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won a two-match series by completing a victory in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

Pakistan will start as overwhelming favourites after completing a clean sweep 3-0 in the preceding Twenty20 series. The Green Shirts have an impressive record against Bangladesh, having won nine out of 10 Tests played so far.

Bangladesh's only draw came in 2015 when Tamim Iqbal scored a maiden Test double hundred in a record 312-run opening stand with Imrul Kayes in the second innings in Khulna.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team is struggling with battling injuries and enters the series without two of their star players — Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

All-rounder Shakib suffered a hamstring injury against the West Indies in Sharjah last month that ended his T20 World Cup, but he had been included in the Test squad in the hope that he would regain his fitness.

But Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin said on Tuesday: "Shakib hasn't recovered from his injury yet. He needs further rehabilitation. Our physiotherapist is constantly taking care of him."

The men's cricket team is in Bangladesh after a gap of five years. It has played three T20Is and will play a second Test match that will start from December 24.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another damaging leak
Updated 25 Nov 2021

Another damaging leak

THE system cannot bear much more without sustaining irreparable damage to its prestige and credibility. That is why...
25 Nov 2021

Where is PDM headed?

ALL talk and no action is a fitting summary of the Pakistan Democratic Movement whose members make plenty of noise...
25 Nov 2021

Rule of the bears

PAKISTAN’S stock market has been in a free fall since the beginning of this week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index...
Taliban’s skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Taliban’s skewed priorities

The Taliban have yet to live up to their pledges to respect human rights and form a broad-based govt with women in its ranks.
24 Nov 2021

More pain to come

THE scale of fiscal adjustments the IMF has ordered the government to make over the next several weeks for the...
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Coal miners in peril

THERE appears to be no end in sight to the plight of coal miners working in a largely unregulated sector. Not only ...