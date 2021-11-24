Dawn Logo

UAE awards name Imran Khan 'International Sports Personality'

Dawn.comPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 01:45pm
Imran Khan lifts the World Cup trophy in 1992. Photo via Dawn archives
Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named the winner of the United Arab Emirates' International Sports Personality Award "in appreciation of his efforts to turn Pakistan into one of the world's leading cricketing nations".

The winners of the eleventh edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award were announced on Tuesday at a ceremony. According to the UAE's official news agency WAM, this is the largest award of its kind in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports.

The premier has been invited to receive his award at a ceremony to be held at Dubai's Expo 2020 on January 9, reported Gulf News.

Imran Khan's profile in WAM, which calls him an "inspirational sports icon", mentions that "he was captain of the Pakistan team that emerged victorious in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, defeating England in the final".

"He continues to inspire young people as prime minister now, enhancing the status of sports in general and cricket in particular, and empowering Pakistani society through sports," says the profile. "Today, half of the country’s 221 million population identify themselves as cricket fans, and nearly 42,000 players are officially registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board."

Touching upon his efforts towards supporting cricket as the prime minister, the agency mentions Imran Khan's initiative for the welfare of Pakistan’s youth, launched in 2019, under which young men and women will be given scholarships, including in sports. It also spoke about Prime Minister Imran's plans to build a cricket ground in each of Pakistan’s 4,000-plus union and village councils.

Asma
Nov 24, 2021 01:50pm
Hain, he retired 30 yrs ago !!@
Reply Recommend 0
VINIT JOSHI
Nov 24, 2021 01:52pm
Good to see imran getting recognition atleast as a sportsman
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 24, 2021 01:56pm
What a proud moment for noble kindhearted leader. Looters and haters will be disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 24, 2021 02:29pm
Modi will receive best tea seller award
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Nov 24, 2021 02:32pm
Who cares?
Reply Recommend 0

