Unnecessary check-posts being removed in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government has started removing unnecessary check-posts of different security agencies from different highways and abolished 25 check-posts on Quetta-Zhob highway.

Political parties and businessmen have been demanding removal of such check-posts from the highways for a long time, terming them a hurdle in the way of free movement of import and export goods.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had anno­unced removal of such check-posts while speaking in the Balochistan Assembly after being elected leader of the house.

Home department officials said here on Tuesday that the government had decided to abolish unnecessary check-posts from the highways across Balochistan.

“In the first phase, 25 out of 28 check-posts at N-50 between Quetta and Zhob have been removed,” they said, adding that only three check-posts would be retained at entry and exit points in Kuchlak and Zhob, which would be jointly manned by different security agencies.

The officials said that removal of unnecessary check-posts and setting up of joint posts will save travellers’ time and provide better facilities to them.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021