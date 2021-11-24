Dawn Logo

Most of polling stations in NA-133 sensitive: ECP

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 10:32am
An outside view of the ECP building in Islamabad. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) says only 34 out of 254 polling stations in NA-133 fall in the normal category and the rest of others are either sensitive or highly sensitive.

Polling for the by-polls for the seat, which fell vacant on the demise of PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik, is due on Dec 5. Malik’s widow Shaista and PPP’s Chaudhry Aslam Gill are the main contenders among the 13 aspirants as PTI’s nominee Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his covering Musarrat Cheema have been technically knocked out of the contest.

The ECP says 21 polling stations are highly sensitive and 199 sensitive and polling arrangements shall be made accordingly. At least 440,485 voters – 233,558 male and 206,927 female – will use their right to franchise and for them 831 polling booths will be set up.

The constituency comprises areas like Green Town, Township, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Pindi Rajputan, Kacha Jail Road, Kot Lakhpat, Model Town’s Q Block flats, Wafaqi Colony and parts of Johar Town.

Meanwhile, the PPP claims that many of the councillors and local leaders belonging to the ruling PTI, Q League and PML-N have joined it and announced their support for party’s nominee Aslam Gill.

The announcement was made at the election camp located at Hamdard Chowk, Township, in the presence of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Sindh government minister Shehla Reza.

The new entrants included Lala Tariq, Javed Cablewala, Shaukat Ali Ranjha, Baji Shehzadi (UC-227), Abdul Majeed (UC-228), Seemal and Nabeel (UC-226), Muhammad Rasheed and Dilawar Swati of Nishtar Town.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021

