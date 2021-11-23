Murder case registered against 11 cops in Gujrat as man ‘tortured to death in custody’

GUJRAT: Civil Lines police registered a murder case against 11 policemen, including a sub-inspector, after a young man was allegedly tortured to death in the custody of local Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Monday.

As per the family members of the deceased, Mazhar Iqbal (26), a resident of Deona Mandi, the CIA police had picked him around two weeks ago and allegedly demanded Rs1.2 million bribe for his release.

However, a district police spokesman said the youth was detained by the CIA police for investigation of a double murder case registered with Rehmania police station, and some robbery incidents.

He said the suspect’s condition deteriorated at Sunday night, upon which he was taken to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH), where doctors later discharged him after providing treatment.

When he was brought back to the CIA police station, the suspect’s condition worsened and he died while being shifted to hospital, the spokesperson claimed.

On knowing about Iqbal’s death, his family and relatives lodged a strong protest against the police in front of the ABSTH trauma centre. Alleging torture in custody, they demanded registration of a murder case against the police officials responsible for the “killing” the youth.

However, they ended the protest after senior police officers assured them of registration of a murder case against the policemen, if found guilty of torture. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Salamat, taking notice of the incident, suspended sub-inspector Bilal Naeem, in charge of CIA and four other policemen.

Later, a case was also lodged with the Civil Lines police station under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against SI Naeem and 10 other policemen on the report of Imran Ali of Shah Pur, a maternal uncle of the deceased youth.

The complainant alleged that the suspects (police officials) had kidnapped his nephew on Nov 8 the last from his (Iqbal’s) house and demanded Rs1.2m for his release. He alleged that when Iqbal’s family failed to arrange the amount, the police officials brutally tortured him, resulting in his death.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.

The dead body of the deceased was handed over to his family after the postmortem examination.

The DPO has also ordered an inquiry into the matter, appointing investigation SP Imran Razzaq as investigation officer.

The DPO said the case would be investigated on merit without showing leniency to anyone.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has also taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO to ensure arrest of all suspects. He also ordered strict departmental and legal action against the culprits as per the law.

The IG said torture or killing of a suspect during detention or custody would not be tolerated.

He also asked the DPO to keep in touch with the family of the deceased and ensure delivery of justice on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2021