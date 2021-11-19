Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 19, 2021

Indian Punjab CM pays his respects at Kartarpur gurdwara

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished November 19, 2021 - Updated November 19, 2021 07:18am
Sikh pilgrims sit inside the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Kartarpur on Thursday.—AFP
Sikh pilgrims sit inside the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Kartarpur on Thursday.—AFP

NAROWAL: The chief min­ister of Indian Punjab, Cha­ranjit Singh Channi, and his cabinet members on Thursday visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and performed religious rituals.

The high-level delegation comprising 37 members arr­ived here via Kartarpur Co­r­r­idor that the Indian aut­horities opened on Wed­n­e­sday after a gap of 20 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Channi and his team were welcomed by Kartar­pur Management Unit chief executive officer Moham­m­ad Latif, Pakistan Sikh Gur­dwara Parbandhak Co­m­mittee (PSGPC) president Sardar Ameer Singh, provincial minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan and MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora.

The Indian CM laid a wreath at the resting place of Baba Guru Nanak, visited different parts of Kartarpur and ate bread made from the wheat and vegetables of the fields looked after by Guru Nanak. The gurdwara’s head priest, Sardar Gobind Singh, performed special rituals.

Mr Channi, who returned to India the same day, thanked the government of Pakistan for building a complex housing Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. He also thanked Mr Latif and the PSGPC for arrangements made for the occasion.

Over 90 Sikhs from India, including the CM’s delegation, visited Kartarpur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) arranged transportation facilities for the visiting Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad where they performed their religious rites.

ETPB Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid said foolproof security arrangements had been made for all the visiting Sikhs at Nankana Sahib for the main event in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on Friday (today).

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rahim, Karachi
Nov 19, 2021 07:44am
What an achievement? Visa fees collection can feed Lahore
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

19 Nov 2021

Bulldozing legislation

ON Nov 17, representative democracy received a blow perhaps even more profound than has been witnessed over the last...
19 Nov 2021

Most polluted city

LAHORE is choking on smog these days. The metropolis is consistently being ranked as the world’s worst city for ...
19 Nov 2021

Protests in Gwadar

UNTIL recently, mass protests in Balochistan — other than in Quetta by the beleaguered Hazara community — were...
No victory for democracy
18 Nov 2021

No victory for democracy

This managing of numbers and votes to bulldoze legislation is a blow to democracy, and against the spirit of freeness, fairness.
18 Nov 2021

IMF conditions

FINANCE ADVISER Shaukat Tarin must have had to swallow a lot of his pride when he agreed to the harsh IMF conditions...
18 Nov 2021

Reopening Kartarpur

IT may seem impossible at this point in time. But in the larger perspective, small steps can go a long way in easing...