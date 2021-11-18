Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2021

Opposition hints at no-trust motion against NA speaker

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished November 18, 2021 - Updated November 18, 2021 07:18am
ISLAMABAD: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ANP’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and JUI-F’s Asad Mehmood talking to media on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
ISLAMABAD: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ANP’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and JUI-F’s Asad Mehmood talking to media on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Raising quest­ions over the impartiality of Nat­io­nal Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the opposition on Wednes­day hinted at moving a no-trust motion against him.

Talking to reporters after a rowdy joint session of parliament, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the option would be discussed at the next meeting of the joint opposition.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Asad Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said the government had failed to come up with 222 members required to pass the bills in parliament. The opposition’s votes counted were far fewer than their actual numbers, he stressed. The opposition had more than 200 members present in the joint session, he said, alleging that three or four additional votes were counted in favour of the government.

Shehbaz, Bilawal slam government for violating rules of business of parliament

However, he added, the speaker violated the rules of parliamentary procedure and helped the government bulldoze these bills. He said these bills hold no legal value as they were not passed in accordance with the law because the government fell short of the required numbers.

Shehbaz Sharif said he repeatedly told Speaker Asad Qaiser that the legal process was not being followed and that the bills could not be passed by trampling over the rules of business of parliament. However, he added, the speaker completely ignored all rules and the complaints of the opposition.

The PML-N president alleged the speaker not only became an instrument of the treasury benches in bulldozing the bills but also denied the leader of the opposition the right to comment on and discuss the legislation. He said the Election Commission had already rejected electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“The rigged government was imposed and now they are imposing EVMs on the nation which would not be allowed whatsoever,” he said, adding that the joint opposition would move the court against this undemocratic bulldozing and violation of parliamentary rules and traditions.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari blasted the government for bulldozing the amendments and said the opposition would raise voice against the move at all relevant forums. “The entire nation must be informed that the government did not win but lost during the joint session today,” he said.

The PPP chairman pointed out there were separate rules for a joint session of parliament and for a normal session and said more than half of the combined strength of the two houses was required to get a bill passed from the joint session of parliament. This, he said, meant that if there were 342 members in the National Assembly and 100 in the Senate, the government needed at least 222 votes to get a bill passed in a joint session.

“If the treasury benches are unable to cross this number, no law is passed,” he said, adding that the opposition’s stance was that no laws were passed today (Wednesday) — be it a law for use of EVMs or “giving an NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said if the government insisted that the new legislations were according to the law, “we will challenge them in the Supreme Court” and contest them at every forum. “Today, no law was passed for EVMs and no NRO was given to Kulbhushan Jadhav because the government did not have the [required] numbers.”

The government, he said, had set aside all parliamentary procedures and norms to show that they had succeeded. “But it is my appeal to the media, and it is its responsibility [as well], to make the people understand that the government has not been successful.”

Speaking about the ruckus witnessed during the joint session, the PPP chairman said the country was passing through a difficult time and the nation was looking towards parliament to address and solve their problems.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Akil Akhtar
Nov 18, 2021 07:26am
They have now openly proven they do not care about Pakistan or its people and only looking after their own interests....bunch of looters...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 18, 2021 07:29am
Only few dejected Indians still get up early, read such stuff and have new hopes of looters hurting IK and Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 18, 2021 07:29am
Pakistan won. Pakistan will keep winning.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 18, 2021 07:34am
Failure after failure. They never learn.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 18, 2021 07:36am
They have to say something to stay in the news. By the way, what happened to the long march?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No victory for democracy
18 Nov 2021

No victory for democracy

This managing of numbers and votes to bulldoze legislation is a blow to democracy, and against the spirit of freeness, fairness.
18 Nov 2021

IMF conditions

FINANCE ADVISER Shaukat Tarin must have had to swallow a lot of his pride when he agreed to the harsh IMF conditions...
18 Nov 2021

Reopening Kartarpur

IT may seem impossible at this point in time. But in the larger perspective, small steps can go a long way in easing...
Contempt and reporting
Updated 17 Nov 2021

Contempt and reporting

Shouldn’t the judiciary be more concerned about the allegation itself, and whether it is fact or fiction?
17 Nov 2021

Lethal notions of ‘honour’

EVEN the busiest and largest thoroughfare in a huge and bustling city like Karachi is not unaffected by the ...
17 Nov 2021

Grassroots power

POLITICAL conversation in Pakistan excludes the third tier of government. That is worrisome since local governments...