IHC issues show-cause notice to Ansar Abbasi, others over report alleging judicial interference by ex-CJP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices while hearing a case regarding allegations made in an investigative report against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, and directed the respondents to submit their replies within seven days.

A day earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of a news story claiming that Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. The allegations were made by former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan.

The IHC issued notices to senior journalist Ansar Abbasi who wrote the news report, editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, The News editor Amir Ghauri and Shamim under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, and directed them to appear in person on Tuesday (today).

However, Shamim was not present for today's proceedings presided over by IHC CJ. During the hearing, Shamim's son told the court that the ex-judge had reached Islamabad the night before and was felling unwell. He also asked permission to play a video in the court and to bring a laptop into the courtroom. However, the request was denied.

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC CJ said that it was necessary to restore people's faith in the judiciary.

"There is a difference between social media and traditional media," he noted, adding that a newspaper followed a set editorial policy while social media did not.

Addressing Rehman, Justice Minallah said that a former judge was issued a notice by the court due to the publication of the story in the newspaper he is the publisher of.

The IHC CJ said that he had full confidence in his judges. "This case would not exist if I did not have confidence in them. Every judge in this court has maintained the public's faith."

More to follow