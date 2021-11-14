Dawn Logo

Korean man found murdered in Karachi apartment

Imtiaz AliPublished November 14, 2021 - Updated November 14, 2021 10:46pm
The deceased originally hailed from the Republic of Korea. — Dawn/File
A Korean man was found murdered in Karachi's Mehmoodabad neighbourhood on Sunday, rescue services and hospital officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, the body of the man, who was in his early 70s, was found in an apartment in Sector-7 of Kashmir Colony in Mehmoodabad. It was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil legal formalities.

JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the man had been stabbed to death as there were deep wounds on his neck caused by a knife.

The victim originally hailed from the Republic of Korea. Papers found in his pocket identified him as Chang Daewon.

The motive of the murder could not be ascertained immediately.

