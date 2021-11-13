Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 13, 2021

PM Imran orders preparation of package for northern Balochistan

Saleem ShahidPublished November 13, 2021 - Updated November 13, 2021 07:58am
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in this file photo. — APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in this file photo. — APP

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Planning Commission to prepare another special development package for the development of northern Balochistan as was done for southern districts of the province.

He issued these instructions during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in Islamabad on Friday.

Informed sources said that the prime minister during his meeting with Mr Bizenjo discussed various issues, including the development and financial needs of the province, and reviewed the pace of work and implementation of the federal government-funded development projects, including Rs600 billion development package for nine southern districts of the province, which had been announced by the prime minister after his visit to Turbat.

The sources quoted the prime minister as saying that bringing Balochistan on a par with other development areas of the country and removing the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan was the priority of the PTI government.

He expressed his anger over Wapda and National Highway Authority for causing delay in connecting Makran with the national grid and implementation of the federal government development projects in Balochistan.

He directed the planning commission, Wapda and NHA to accelerate the pace of work on these projects.

“No hurdle and negligence will be tolerated in the uplift projects of Balochistan,” the prime minister warned.

Chief Minister Bizenjo briefed the prime minister about the financial position, development issues, implementation on the federal government-funded projects and other needs of the province.

He also informed him about the unemployment issues in border areas of Balochistan due to closure of borders with neighbouring countries.

He said that thousands of people had been rendered jobless and deprived of earning their livelihood due to stoppage of barter and border trade with the two neighboring countries.

Mr Bizenjo said that arrangements for providing employment opportunities to the people of border areas was imperative so that they could be able to earn their bread and butter till the implementation of border markets’ establishment plan with Iran and Afghanistan.

The sources said the prime minister directed the federal institutions to take immediate steps for restoring barter and border trade activities in the border areas.

The prime minister also directed agencies concerned for immediate resumption of trade activities in border areas of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 13, 2021 08:21am
Wise and considerate.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

13 Nov 2021

Talking to the Taliban

IF Thursday’s 15-point joint statement, issued after a meeting on Afghanistan, indicates anything, it is that the...
13 Nov 2021

LG democracy

THE Punjab administration is in a pretty pickle for delaying the implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders of...
High hopes for cricket
Updated 13 Nov 2021

High hopes for cricket

HOPES and expectations were at an all-time low when Babar Azam’s Pakistan left for the Twenty20 World Cup in the...
TTP and a national tragedy
Updated 12 Nov 2021

TTP and a national tragedy

WHEN the Supreme Court summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the bench, it brought back focus on the...
12 Nov 2021

Iran nuclear talks

EFFORTS to revive the Iran nuclear deal are in a delicate phase and diplomatic manoeuvring and foresight will be...
12 Nov 2021

Toxic feudal factor

THE ghastly murder of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi’s Malir district reflects the macabre reality that thousands of...