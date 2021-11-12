Jokhio murder case: MNA Jam Karim gets pre-arrest bail from Balochistan High Court

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Jam Karim Jokhio, who along with his MPA brother Jam Awis, has been nominated in the murder case of Nazimuddin Jokhio has reportedly obtained bail before arrest, a senior police officer said here on Thursday evening.

Naizm Jokhio was found tortured to death in the farmhouse of Jam Awais on Nov 3. The victim’s family accuses the MPA and his henchmen of torturing him to death over resisting houbara bustard hunting by the lawmaker’s Arab guests in Nazim’s Achar Salaar village in Malir district.

The officer, who wished not to be named, told Dawn that Jam Karim had proceeded to Balochistan to obtain his pre-arrest bail after being nominated in the case.

The officer who is familiar with the investigation said that the police were trying to ascertain Jam Karim’s role in the alleged kidnapping and murder of Nazim Jokhio.

It has emerged in the preliminary investigation that Jam Karim had called Nazim from his village near Gaghar Phatak to his residence, Jam House, in Malir where he allegedly slapped him, according to the police officer, who said that at around 3am MPA Jam Awais woke up and he, along with his guards, allegedly severely beat up Nazim which lead to his death.

Investigators have obtained the call data record of the lawmakers which proved their presence at the crime scene during the episode.

