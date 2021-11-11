Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2021

Lahore again shows worst air quality

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 11, 2021 - Updated November 11, 2021 10:06am
Commuters drive their vehicles on a road amid heavy fog and smog conditions in Lahore. — AFP/File
Commuters drive their vehicles on a road amid heavy fog and smog conditions in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Lahore on Wednesday topped the list of most polluted cities in the world with the worst hazardous air quality levels.

Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek is on second on the list, India’s Delhi and Kolkata are third and fourth while Karachi is the fifth city, according to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index.

The city recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 327 that classifies the city under the “hazardous” category of air quality.

Individual areas of Lahore fared worse, with Kot Lakhpat (industrial area) crossing over 400, Fatehgarh housing most of the steel melting industry, and other areas close to 400 AQI.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a monthly report about its measures to control smog.

The PDMA collected Rs38 million fine from different sectors — transport department (Rs21m), traffic police (Rs7m), local government department (Rs578,600), environment department/district administration (Rs2m) and agriculture department/district administration on stubble burning Rs2.96m.

The PDMA also registered 1,773 cases on the different types of violations and also arrested 116 people.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sadiq
Nov 11, 2021 10:09am
Number 1 again. Wow. Awesome.
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Nov 11, 2021 10:19am
2 Cities in Top 5 not bad way to go .............. or
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Snubbed by allies
Updated 11 Nov 2021

Snubbed by allies

THESE past few weeks have been quite rough for the government. But no instance has been as embarrassing as the...
11 Nov 2021

Afghan suffering

IN its latest report, the UN has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to experience...
11 Nov 2021

National park damage

THE age-old question of ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’, or ‘Who will guard the guards themselves’, has come...
10 Nov 2021

Paying taxes

FOR whatever it is worth, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin’s pledge to tax everyone’s income to boost tax-to-GDP...
10 Nov 2021

A win for journalists

IN a welcome move, the National Assembly has passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, ...
Temple land allotment
Updated 10 Nov 2021

Temple land allotment

THE CDA’s withdrawal of a notification regarding the cancellation of allotment of a plot reserved for a Hindu...