Colonel martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Killi Almas operation in Balochistan

Dawn.comUpdated May 17, 2018

Security forces intercepted and killed a 'high-value target' of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) said to be involved in the killings of over 100 members of the Hazara community as well as police personnel, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported early Thursday.

Col Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence. Photo: ISPR

Col Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence was martyred in the gunfight. Four other soldiers were injured, two of whom are said to be in critical condition.

"Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Killi Almas area of Balochistan on pointation from apprehended high-value target about the presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts," ISPR reported

According to the statement, three terrorists — two suicide bombers and one high-value target identified as Salman Badeni — were killed after an intense gun battle.

The two suicide bombers were of Afghani nationality, ISPR said. One injured militant is in military custody.

A combing operation is ongoing in the area.

