PM urges UN to implement ruling against Israeli actions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the historic International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Israel’s illegal actions in Palestinian territories.

“The ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation & illegal settlements is vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people,” said a post on PM’s official X account.

He urged the international community and United Nations to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions. “Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause,” he added.

The UN’s top court on Friday ruled that Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory was “illegal” and needed to end as soon as possible.

Congratulates climber Naila Kiani on her latest achievement

The ICJ’s statement, called an “advisory opinion”, is not binding, but it comes amid mounting concern over the death toll and destruction in Israel’s war against Hamas sparked by the group’s Oct 7 attack.

Naila Kiani calls on PM

Meanwhile, mountaineer Naila Kiani called on the premier who congratulated her on becoming the first Pakistani woman to conquer 11 peaks of over 8,000 metres.

PM Shehbaz commended her work as an honorary ambassador for education and her efforts to promote professional training in the field of mountaineering.He said the government was determined to provide equal opportunities to all women.

Ms Kiani thanked him for his focus on women’s development and presented proposals for specialised training in the mountaineering sector.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024