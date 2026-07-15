US projectiles hit a wheat storage silo in Hoveizeh County, in Iran’s western Khuzestan province, overnight, the province’s deputy governor told the Fars news agency, adding that no casualties have been reported, Al Jazeera reports.
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US projectiles hit a wheat storage silo in Hoveizeh County, in Iran’s western Khuzestan province, overnight, the province’s deputy governor told the Fars news agency, adding that no casualties have been reported, Al Jazeera reports.