E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Iran Guards say they targeted US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain, warn on energy routes

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted what it described as command-and-control, logistics, fuel and military equipment facilities belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, Reuters reports.

This was in response to what it said were US actions in the Indian Ocean and efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz and restrict shipping routes.

The Guards warned that if Washington sought to block the region’s oil and gas exports by controlling maritime routes, other export routes serving US and allied interests could also be closed, saying regional energy exports would be “for everyone or for no one”.

Earlier, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said air raid sirens had sounded and urged residents to remain calm and seek shelter.

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