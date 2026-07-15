Iran says attacked US targets in Jordan, Kuwait: state TV

Iranian state television reported that Iran’s army and the Revolutionary Guards carried out separate attacks on US targets in Jordan and Kuwait after US forces struck the country, AFP reports.

The army said it targeted the Al-Azraq base in Jordan with drones, state TV IRIB reported.

Separately, the Guards said they fired cruise missiles at a US military logistics centre at Mina Abdullah in Kuwait, stressing that the Hormuz strait would remain closed “until the United States ends its acts of aggression”.