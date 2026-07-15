US military says completed 'additional round of strikes' against Iranian military targets around Hormuz

The US Central Command has said on X that it completed an “additional round of strikes against Iran” at 10pm ET, hitting “dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas”.

“US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews,” it said.

“The strikes took place the same day US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas,” it said, adding that the blockade went into effect at 4pm ET.