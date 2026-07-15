Mastercard, BoP to expand collaboration

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Mastercard have decided to expand their strategic collaboration to support Pakistan’s transition towards a cashless, digitally connected and financially inclusive economy.

Senior leadership from both organisations met on Tuesday to discuss the future strategy.

Mastercard Executive Vice President Ms Ailish Campbell and BoP President and CEO Zafar Masud reviewed the success of the collaboration in supporting the Government of Punjab’s flagship development and financial inclusion initiatives by expanding access to formal financial services.

The CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Card, CM Punjab Kissan Card and CM Punjab Livestock Card, Mastercard-enabled debit and credit cards issued by BoP, have helped deliver secure, transparent and scalable financing to entrepreneurs, farmers and livestock owners across the province.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026