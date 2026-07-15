E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PTI activist’s murderer sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi

Malik Asad Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday sentenced Farrukh Khokhar, the main accused in the murder of PTI activist Majid Satti, to life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afshan Ijaz Sufi announced the verdict in the high-profile case, also awarding life sentences to two other accused — Ameer Hamza and Haider Ali Nawaz alias Ali Jogi.

They were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Another accused, identified as Waseem, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The court also directed each convict to pay Rs1 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In case of non-payment, the amount shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue. The benefit of Section 382-B Cr.PC, which allows set-off for the period of detention already undergone, was also extended to the convicts.

As the judge pronounced the verdict, police personnel present in the courtroom immediately took Khokhar into custody. He had been appearing in the court on bail, while the other two convicts had been brought from Adiala jail for the hearing. The court ordered Khokhar to be transferred to Adiala jail under tight security.

A heavy police contingent was deployed at the judicial complex, where a large crowd, including supporters of the convicts and relatives of the deceased, had gathered ahead of the verdict. Armed individuals and vehicles were not allowed to enter the premises, and people entering the judicial complex were searched.

According to the prosecution, Majid Satti, a PTI activist and transport union leader, was killed on August 23, 2022, within the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station. The case was registered under FIR No. 2349, with investigators alleging that the killing was linked to a dispute over preventing an alleged land occupation attempt .

Khokhar, a former Pakistan Peoples Party member who later joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, was nominated as the prime accused in the case along with his associates for allegedly planning and executing the killing over personal rivalries.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe