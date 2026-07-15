Female psychologist ‘harassed’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A female psychologist assigned to Central jail Adiala has reportedly been harassed by a prisoner following his release.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of the psychologist and started an investigation.

According to the police, the psychologist, a resident of Rawalpindi lodged an FIR with the police saying that she has been working as a psychologist in Adiala jail.

She said that a prisoner after his release has been harassing her by making calls and sending messages. A few days ago, the person came to her house and gave her father four Panaflex having her name and pictures on it and also gave her a chit.

The said prisoner was previously in jail for the crime of attempted murder and kidnapping. She said that the prisoner’s criminal behavior and entering her house with the intention of harassment comes under the category of threats.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026