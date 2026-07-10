PM Shehbaz calls on all parties to exercise restraint in Middle East during phone call with Iran's Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over the recent escalation between the United States and Iran in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Prime Minister’s Office has said in a statement.

“During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region and underscored the urgent need to restore regional peace and stability,” the statement reads.

“He called on Iran and all other parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months.”

The premier has also stressed the importance of upholding commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), calling it “an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond”.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, PM Shehbaz has assured Pezeshkian of Islamabad’s readiness to continue playing an “honest and sincere role” in facilitating dialogue in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.