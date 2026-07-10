Iran’s Ghalibaf says country ready for 'full-scale defence', will never surrender

Iran’s lead negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the conflict with the US will never end with Tehran’s surrender, adding that Iran is ready to defend itself if Americans walk back from the memorandum of understanding, Al Jazeera reports.

“At any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are ready for full-scale defence and will stand firm against them and defend the rights of the Iranian people,” he says. “Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone should know that this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender.”

Ghalibaf adds that Muslim nations must “stand up” and unite against the US and Israel.