Trump says he ‘left instructions’ should Iran assassinate him

US President Donald Trump has told The New York Post that he has “left instructions” should Iran assassinate him, in an apparent reference to banners calling for Trump’s killing displayed during a funeral ceremony for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Al Jazeera reports.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he tells the American tabloid. “The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

Trump said Tehran has wanted him dead for years. “I hope you’ll miss me,” he adds.