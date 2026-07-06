Iran will continue on the path of 'dignity, progress, prosperity', president says

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will continue on the path of the country’s “dignity, progress and prosperity” through “solidarity, national cohesion and sincere service to people”.

In a social media post on X, he said the martyred supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “taught us all that the greatest asset of Iran is its people and their unity”.

“Today, too, by acting upon the divine command … and through solidarity, national cohesion, and sincere service to the people, we will continue on the path of Iran’s dignity, progress, and prosperity,” he adds.