Israeli Defence Minister Katz threatens to 'eliminate' Iranian leaders

Israel’s defence minister has claimed that his country assassinated late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for allegedly leading a “plan to destroy” Israel and again threatened to “eliminate” any Iranian leader who tries to promote such actions, Al Jazeera reports, citing Israel’s Channel 13.

Israel Katz made the comments in response to the ongoing funeral procession in Tehran, the Israeli broadcaster reported.

Katz added that Israel remains prepared to defend itself at any time and against any threat.