E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iranian army chief says Tehran will not abandon quest for justice

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Iranian officials and mourners at Ayatollah Khamenei’s weeklong funeral procession call for revenge over his assassination, blaming the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Iranian Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami vows to pursue justice, saying those responsible “must know that the nation of Iran and all of us will never cease in our pursuit of and demand for justice,” according to Press TV.

“We will not let go of them, and this is a definitive decision that we will follow through until we achieve results,” he said.

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