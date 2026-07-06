E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Millions gather as funeral procession of Iran's assassinated supreme leader begins in Tehran

AFP Published Updated
A vehicle carrying coffins of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members, makes its way as people attend a funeral procession for assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2026. — Reuters
A vehicle carrying coffins of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members, makes its way as people attend a funeral procession for assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2026. — Reuters
This handout photograph provided by the Iranian supreme leader office (Khamenei.IR) shows Iranian officials paying their respects to the coffin of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla during the second day of his funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. —AFP
This handout photograph provided by the Iranian supreme leader office (Khamenei.IR) shows Iranian officials paying their respects to the coffin of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla during the second day of his funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. —AFP
Mourners gather on the day of a funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026. Picutre taken using mobile phone. —Reuters
Mourners gather on the day of a funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026. Picutre taken using mobile phone. —Reuters
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Vast crowds gathered for the funeral procession of Iran’s assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, with authorities estimating millions were on the streets in numbers that could rival those of his predecessor’s farewell nearly four decades ago.

Authorities have yet to give an official turnout figure but AFP images showed huge numbers stretching along major boulevards in the Iranian capital.

After lying in state for two days at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex, the body of Khamenei — who was assassinated on the first day of the Middle East war on February 28 — began its journey through the capital accompanied by massive crowds of mourners.

Flower petals covered the coffin as it made its way along the streets, AFP images showed.

Mourners, some throwing flower petals, gather near the coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family during a funeral procession in Tehran on July 6, 2026. — AFP
Mourners, some throwing flower petals, gather near the coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family during a funeral procession in Tehran on July 6, 2026. — AFP

Mourners gathered in Imam Hussein Square in eastern Tehran and hanged an effigy of US President Donald Trump, according to state media.

Authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of the chaos that marred the 1989 funeral of Khamenei’s predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which drew an estimated 10 million people, according to state news agency IRNA. Crowd surges in Khomeini’s funeral killed more than 10 people and injured over 10,000.

“If I am to compare this ceremony to that one, I can say they are not different at all. But the crowd this time seems more enthusiastic,” said Gholamreza Khanbabaei, 58, attending the procession.

Tehran’s airspace was closed on Monday as the country stood still to remember the former leader.

Mourners marched through the streets waving the flags of Iran and Hezbollah, as well as red flags symbolising revenge.

Mourners attend the funeral procession of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran on July 6, 2026. — AFP
Mourners attend the funeral procession of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran on July 6, 2026. — AFP

Others gathered in Imam Hussein Square in eastern Tehran and hanged an effigy of US President Donald Trump, according to state media.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was seen attending the procession, according to local media. In sweltering heat, trucks sprayed mourners with water to cool them, while organisers handed out Iranian flags and pictures of the assassinated supreme leader and his successor, his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Mojtaba absent

The procession route covers around 20 kilometres. A day earlier, thousands had filled the Grand Mosalla to pay their respects to Khamenei and four family members killed in the Israeli airstrikes, which were based on US intelligence.

Massive concrete walls at the complex separated the public from the coffin to prevent stampedes.

People attend a funeral procession for Iran’s assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2026. — Reuters
People attend a funeral procession for Iran’s assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2026. — Reuters

Parliament speaker and chief negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hailed on X the way the “proud and invincible nation of Islamic Iran unanimously” paid tribute to its “martyr”.

Monday’s procession will be followed by similar events in the clerical hub of Qom on Tuesday and in Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, culminating in Khamenei’s burial in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on Thursday.

Three of Ali Khamenei’s sons made a rare public appearance at the funeral on Sunday, further highlighting the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, who was named supreme leader shortly after his father’s killing but has yet to appear in public.

Officials have said he was wounded in the airstrikes but the severity of his injuries remains unclear.

Water is sprayed as mourners gather on the day of a funeral procession for Iran’s assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026. — Reuters
Water is sprayed as mourners gather on the day of a funeral procession for Iran’s assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026. — Reuters

The new commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, Ahmad Vahidi, whose predecessor was killed on February 28, appeared at the funerals for a second time on Sunday, this time in the open air, after he went unseen throughout the war.

Esmail Qaani, the shadowy head of the Guards’ Quds Force — responsible for its foreign operations — also made a rare appearance.

While Iranian authorities have been keen to present a united front, none of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s surviving predecessors, who had tensions in their relationship with Khamenei, have so far been seen at the ceremonies.

‘Demand revenge’

The government is also eager to tout the mass mobilisation in support of the authorities after mass protests in January that rights groups say were quelled by a crackdown that killed thousands of people.

The Middle East war is on hold following a ceasefire and an initial accord struck with the US. Both Washington and Tehran have warned they are ready to resume military action, and vengeance has been a major theme at the funerals.

“The killers of Khamenei must face punishment,” a 38-year-old man who gave his surname as Miremadi told AFP at the prayers on Sunday.

“We back our revolution and our leader, and we demand revenge for the blood of our loved ones,” said a woman, 39, with the surname Bakand.

Khamenei long pursued a course of confrontation with the West, and Tehran for years has provided support to anti-US and anti-Israel armed groups around the Middle East, including Hamas and Hezbollah, who both sent delegations to the ceremonies.

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