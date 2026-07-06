Houthi official says US, Israel assassinated Khamenei over his support for Palestine

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a spokesman for Yemen’s Houthis, has told Iranian media that the US and Israel killed Iran’s supreme leader because of his efforts to support the liberation of Palestine, Al Jazeera reports.

Al-Bukhaiti described Khamenei as a symbol of resistance and freedom for nations seeking independence from the US and Israel’s domination, according to Iran’s Press TV.

“His intellectual and political vision across the Islamic world, together with his efforts to liberate Palestine, were among the main reasons the West became determined to assassinate him,” al-Bukhaiti said.