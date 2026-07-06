E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Sindh ‘B’, Balochistan win

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Sindh ‘B’ registered a commanding 10-0 victory over Women Sports Academy Mardan as four matches were decided on the fourth day of the National Women’s Under-21 Hockey Championship at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Amna Fatima starred for Sindh ‘B’ with six goals, while Anshra struck twice. Izzat and Laraib added one goal apiece.

In another match, Balochistan edged Sindh ‘A’ 1-0 through Romaal’s solitary goal. Islamabad also recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘B’, with Javeria Aziz scoring the decisive goal. Punjab ‘B’ defeated Sindh ‘C’ by the same 1-0 margin, courtesy of a goal by Asma Shahzad.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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