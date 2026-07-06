Ghalibaf calls MoU an ‘achievement for the Axis of Resistance’

Iran’s parliament speaker Bagher Ghalibaf says the US and Israel were “forced to practically” acknowledge Iran’s regional allies in the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), AlJazeera reports.

He made the comments during a meeting with Yemen’s Vice President Mohammed Al-Nuaimi.

“The United States and Israel were forced to practically recognise Iran’s allies in the Axis of Resistance, and this is one of the achievements of this memorandum,” Ghalibaf said.

He added that the memorandum was a “defeat for the United States and an achievement for the Axis of Resistance, both militarily and politically”.

Ghalibaf warned that the US and Israel would “resort to war” if they perceived any Iranian weakness.