E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PTI demands probe into KP quadcopter attack

Ikram Junaidi Published Updated
PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, during a video message. — Screengrab via X/Sheikh Waqas Akram
PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, during a video message. — Screengrab via X/Sheikh Waqas Akram
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ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Sunday condemned the deaths of three girls in a suspected quadcopter attack in the Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan and demanded a transparent investigation to determine the facts behind the incident.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram expressed profound grief and heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident. He questioned the alarming increase in drone strikes and security incidents in various parts of the country.

The PTI leader said the loss of civilian lives was deeply disturbing and called for an impartial investigation to ensure that those responsible for the incident were held accountable.

Calls for ‘ucompromising investigation’ into kidnapping of foreign women

‘Kidnapping and sexual assault’

The PTI spokesperson also expressed shock over a high-profile case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of two foreign women in Lahore. On Thursday, the police booked five suspects over alleged abduction and sexual assault after the two women were rescued. Four of the suspects, including a close relative of a senior political personality, were arrested and later sent on a five-day physical remand.

“The serious allegations recorded in the FIR, supported by the statements of the victim women before the court, demand a completely transparent, thorough, independent and uncompromising investigation without any compromise or interference,” he said.

According to the PTI leader, a transparent and thorough probe must be conducted to expose all the suspects, including the mysterious ‘boss’ mentioned in the FIR.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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